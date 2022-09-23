Go to Contents
Blinken highlights importance of trilateral cooperation with S. Korea, Japan

04:51 September 23, 2022

By Byun Duk-kun

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday stressed the importance of trilateral cooperation between South Korea, Japan and the U.S., urging the countries to work together on regional and global issues.

Blinken made the remarks at the top of a three-way meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa in New York.

"The United States, Japan, Korea -- we have the most vital bilateral relationships, but we also have this trilateral partnership," Blinken said at the top of the meeting, held on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

"And I think what we have seen over the years, including in recent months, is that when we are working together, we are even more effective. And we're more effective not only in dealing with any regional security issues that are before us, but with a whole series of global issues that are front and center here at the United Nations this week," he added, according to the state department.

The top U.S. diplomat reiterated the trilateral relationship "matters" to the U.S.

"It makes a difference. And I think we can see that in the work that we're doing together," he said.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (R) is holding a trilateral meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Sept. 22, 2022. (Yonhap)

