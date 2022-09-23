Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 23.
Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon fails to produce diplomatic accomplishments in New York (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Outcome of Yoon's brief meetings with Biden, Kishida falls short of expectations (Kookmin Daily)
-- Won falls below 1,400 per dollar on Fed's signal of another sharp rate hike (Donga Ilbo)
-- Won sinks through 1,400 per dollar on Fed rate hike (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Won dips below 1,400 per dollar on Fed's aggressive monetary tightening (Segye Times)
-- S. Korean won sinks below 1,400 after Fed's 'giant-step' rate hike (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Won falls through 1,400 on Powell, Putin shocks (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon's 1st trip to North America borders on 'diplomatic disaster' (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korean economy weighed down by predicaments of 3 'highs' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Won dips through 1,400 on Fed's 3rd straight 75 basis-point rate hike (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Won weakens through 1,400 on Fed's hawkish stance (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Bank of Korea signals a change in stance after Fed's big hike (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korean won hits 1,400 per dollar after giant Fed rate hike (Korea Herald)
-- Won-dollar rate soars to 1,409.7 on Fed rate hike (Korea Times)
