Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:08 September 23, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 23.

Korean-language dailies
-- Yoon fails to produce diplomatic accomplishments in New York (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Outcome of Yoon's brief meetings with Biden, Kishida falls short of expectations (Kookmin Daily)
-- Won falls below 1,400 per dollar on Fed's signal of another sharp rate hike (Donga Ilbo)
-- Won sinks through 1,400 per dollar on Fed rate hike (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Won dips below 1,400 per dollar on Fed's aggressive monetary tightening (Segye Times)
-- S. Korean won sinks below 1,400 after Fed's 'giant-step' rate hike (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Won falls through 1,400 on Powell, Putin shocks (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon's 1st trip to North America borders on 'diplomatic disaster' (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korean economy weighed down by predicaments of 3 'highs' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Won dips through 1,400 on Fed's 3rd straight 75 basis-point rate hike (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Won weakens through 1,400 on Fed's hawkish stance (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Bank of Korea signals a change in stance after Fed's big hike (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korean won hits 1,400 per dollar after giant Fed rate hike (Korea Herald)
-- Won-dollar rate soars to 1,409.7 on Fed rate hike (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK