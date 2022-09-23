(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Sept. 23)

To normalize the nation's energy mix, the capacity factor of nuclear power plants needs to be raised. At the end of 2021, the US had 55 nuclear power plants. In spite of their average age being about 40 years old, their five-year average capacity factor -- the ratio of actual output to the theoretical maximum output -- reached 92.5 percent. On the other hand, the figure in Korea fell from 89.9 percent for five years of the Lee Myung-bak administration to 71.5 percent in the days of the Moon administration. If the capacity factor of the nation's existing nuclear power plants is raised, they could supply more electric power than solar and wind power plants across the country can. The administration must begin a renaissance of the nation's nuclear industry.

