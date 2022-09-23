(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 23)

What's regrettable is that Japan is still sticking to its argument that all reparation claims stemming from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula were settled under the 1965 basic treaty that normalized relations between the two countries. The Japanese foreign ministry's press announcement on the Yoon-Kishida meeting implied that nothing has changed on the compensation issue. This is casting a dark cloud over the prospect of settling the issue and looking to the future. We urge Japan to face up to its history squarely and reflect on its wartime atrocities, including sex slavery by its troops.

(END)