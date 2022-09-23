Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #food prices #inflation

Gov't asks food industry to minimize price hikes

09:18 September 23, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean vice finance minister on Friday asked the food industry to minimize raising food prices as the country is grappling with high inflation.

The government also plans to expand the supply of agricultural products, including napa cabbage and white radish, in a bid to better deal with high demand for kimchi-making events ahead of the winter season, according to First Vice Finance Minister Bang Ki-sun.

"In light of the stabilizing trends of grain prices, we are asking (the food sector) to minimize raising prices of food products," Bang said at a government meeting on the economy.

The country's food companies have recently jacked up prices of instant noodles and snacks, citing highflying raw material prices and a sharp weakness of the Korean currency against the U.S. dollar.

South Korea's consumer prices grew at a slower pace in August after running at a 24-year high the previous month as global oil prices retreated. But the country still faces high inflationary pressure due largely to an increase in energy and food prices.

Consumer prices, a key gauge of inflation, jumped 5.7 percent on-year last month, slowing from a 6.3 percent surge in July.

High price pressures are expected to build the case for the Bank of Korea to further raise its policy rate in the coming months.

This file photo, taken Sept. 15, 2022, shows a person looking at a shelf of instant noodles at a discount store chain in Seoul. (Yonhap)

sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK