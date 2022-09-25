SK Telecom develops AI-based pet dog diagnostics platform for veterinarians
By Chang Dong-woo
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's No. 1 wireless carrier, said Sunday it has developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based diagnostics platform to assist veterinarians in treating injured pet dogs.
The web-based service, named X Caliber, was developed using big data and diagnostics videos in cooperation with five universities, including Kangwon National University, Kyungpook National University and Jeonbuk National University, and can detect 17 types of musculoskeletal and cardiothoracic illnesses of canines by analyzing X-ray images.
Vets can upload X-ray images on X Caliber using mobile phones or computers. Within about a minute, the service can provide diagnostics with 86 percent and 84 percent accuracies for musculoskeletal and cardiothoracic injuries, respectively.
The product is the first of its kind in South Korea and was approved for commercial release by the Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency under the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, according to SK Telecom.
X Caliber will be available as a subscription service for licensed veterinary clinics for 300,000 won (US$213) a month.
SK Telecom plans to improve the service's accuracy by adding more universities as partner institutions. It also plans to include the capability to diagnose cat injuries in the future.
"The introduction of AI to X-ray analysis will increase the accuracy of treatment and also allow better understanding by caregivers," Oh Yi-se, head of SKY Animal Medical Center in Seoul, said of the new service at a press conference held at the SK Telecom headquarters on Friday.
