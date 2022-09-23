BLACKPINK's 'Born Pink' sets 1st-week sales record for girl group album
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- "Born Pink," the second studio album from BLACKPINK, has broken the record for the biggest first week sales by a K-pop girl group in history, its agency said Friday.
The album set the record by selling more than 1.54 million copies in the first week of its release last Friday, YG Entertainment said, citing data from Hanteo Chart, a local market tracker.
The figure is more than twice the number of first week sales of 690,000 copies for the band's first studio album, "The Album," in 2020.
Since the Hanteo Chart tally does not include some of the overseas album sales, actual first-week sales for "Born Pink" are expected to be bigger, considering the band's large following abroad.
The new album has become the first album from any K-pop girl group to sell more than 2 million copies, according to Circle Chart, South Korea's benchmark music chart that reflects overseas sales.
"Born Pink" has topped iTunes albums charts of 60 countries, including the United States and Britain, upon its release with its main track, "Shut Down," staying atop the world's largest music streaming platform, Spotify, for the sixth consecutive day.
On YouTube, the music video for the prereleased song "Pink Venom" became the fastest video from a K-pop girl group to achieve 100 million views. It had garnered 330 million views as of 10 a.m. Friday. The video for "Shut Down" has also attracted more than 100 million views.
