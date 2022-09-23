Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #KT #Vector Institute

KT partners with Canada's Vector Institute for AI research cooperation

11:42 September 23, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp., South Koreas No. 2 wireless carrier, said Friday it has signed a partnership agreement with the Vector Institute, a Canadian nonprofit artificial intelligence (AI) research institution, for joint AI-related research and projects.

Under the agreement, KT and the institute will work together in pursuing joint AI research, nurturing talented experts of AI and expanding the global ecosystems related to the field.

The agreement signing ceremony was held at the Vector Institute in Toronto on Thursday.

The institute was founded in 2017 with support from the government of Ontario and private industry, along with partnership with the University of Toronto and other universities.

According to KT, Garth Gibson, CEO of the institute, said he expect meaningful business results in the global market through synergy between KT's AI business know-how and the institute's capabilities.

This photo provided by KT Corp. on Sept. 23, 2022, shows Kim Chae-hee (L), KT's head of strategy and planning division, and Garth Gibson, CEO of the Vector Institute, at a partnership agreement signing ceremony held in Toronto a day ago. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK