KT partners with Canada's Vector Institute for AI research cooperation
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp., South Koreas No. 2 wireless carrier, said Friday it has signed a partnership agreement with the Vector Institute, a Canadian nonprofit artificial intelligence (AI) research institution, for joint AI-related research and projects.
Under the agreement, KT and the institute will work together in pursuing joint AI research, nurturing talented experts of AI and expanding the global ecosystems related to the field.
The agreement signing ceremony was held at the Vector Institute in Toronto on Thursday.
The institute was founded in 2017 with support from the government of Ontario and private industry, along with partnership with the University of Toronto and other universities.
According to KT, Garth Gibson, CEO of the institute, said he expect meaningful business results in the global market through synergy between KT's AI business know-how and the institute's capabilities.
