Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
U.S. stands by earlier intelligence on Russian request for N. Korean ammunition: Pentagon
WASHINGTON -- The United States stands by its intelligence that Russia is seeking to purchase ammunition from North Korea, a Pentagon spokesperson said Thursday in response to North Korea's claim that no such deal has taken place.
North Korea said on Thursday (Seoul time) that it has never exported any weapons or ammunition to Russia and that it does not plan to do so, while accusing the U.S. of circulating a baseless rumor against the North.
Satellite imagery suggests N. Korea may be preparing to launch new submarine: 38 North
WASHINGTON -- A recent satellite imagery of North Korea's main submarine shipyard showed possible preparations to launch a new submarine, a U.S. monitor reported Wednesday.
The satellite imagery, taken Sunday, showed six barges and other vessels gathered around the submarine launch quay at Sinpo South Shipyard, according to 38 North.
Biden names N. Korea as one of 'disturbing' reasons to strengthen nonproliferation regime
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday named North Korea as one of a few major reasons why the United Nations and its members must work to strengthen the nuclear nonproliferation regime.
The U.S. leader also said the U.S. is prepared to pursue "critical arms controls measures" no matter what is happening in the world.
(LEAD) U.S. made dialogue offer to N. Korea in July, no response yet: envoy
SEOUL -- The United States made yet another dialogue offer to North Korea this summer through a communication channel in New York, but the North has not responded, Washington's top nuclear envoy said Tuesday.
U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim said that the overture was made through the so-called New York channel, involving the North's diplomatic mission at the U.N., in July, as he highlighted the Joe Biden administration's continued commitment to reengage with Pyongyang.
USFK commander warns against N. Korea's hostile information, cyber operations
SEOUL -- U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) Commander Gen. Paul LaCamera cautioned Tuesday against the perils of North Korea's information and cyber operations, stressing the need to "think, act and operate differently" to cope with threats from relatively new domains.
He highlighted the importance of South Korea and the United States taking into account "multi-domain" aspects to handle the recalcitrant regime's evolving military threats.
(LEAD) USS Ronald Reagan due in S. Korea for first allied drills off its coast in 5 yrs
SEOUL -- A U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier is scheduled to visit South Korea later this week for its first combined drills with the South Korean Navy near the peninsula in five years, in a show of the allies' "firm resolve" against North Korean threats, Seoul officials said Monday.
The USS Ronald Reagan carrier strike group is set to arrive at a naval base in Busan, 390 kilometers south of Seoul, on Friday, as the allies are sharpening security coordination amid concerns about the possibility of the North conducting a nuclear test or other provocations.
