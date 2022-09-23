Go to Contents
Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 September 23, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------

Sept. 19 -- JCS chief warns N.K. regime cannot survive in case of nuclear use attempt

20 -- Chief of N. Korea's minor political party dies: state media

U.S. made dialogue offer to N. Korea in July, no response yet: envoy

21 -- In letter to Xi, N. Korean leader highlights strong bilateral ties against 'hostile forces'

Satellite imagery suggests N. Korea may be preparing to launch new submarine: 38 North

22 -- N. Korea's military denies exporting weapons, ammo to Russia

S. Koreans grow more skeptical of N. Korea's denuclearization: survey

23 -- U.S. stands by earlier intelligence on Russian request for N. Korean ammunition: Pentagon

-- S. Korean gov't calls on activists to refrain from sending leaflets to N.K.
