Military reports 329 more COVID-19 cases
15:38 September 23, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 329 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 276,850, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 243 from the Army, 34 from the Air Force, 19 from the Marine Corps and 17 from units under the direct control of the ministry.
There were also 14 cases from the Navy and two from the ministry
Currently, 2,416 military personnel are under treatment.
