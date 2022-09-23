Go to Contents
PM to hold meeting with U.S. Vice President Harris next week in Japan

18:05 September 23, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 23 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo plans to hold a meeting with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris next week in Japan on the sidelines of a state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.

Han and Harris will visit Japan to attend the funeral and their meeting will take place next Tuesday, the ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, Han and Harris plan to discuss the alliance between Seoul and Washington as well as pending issues on the Korean Peninsula, in the region and the world, it said.

Harris plans to visit South Korea next Thursday after attending the funeral.

