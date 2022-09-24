Saturday's weather forecast
09:00 September 24, 2022
SEOUL, Sep. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 24/12 Sunny 0
Incheon 23/15 Sunny 0
Suwon 24/13 Sunny 10
Cheongju 24/13 Sunny 0
Daejeon 24/12 Sunny 10
Chuncheon 24/10 Sunny 0
Gangneung 27/14 Sunny 0
Jeonju 24/12 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 24/14 Sunny 20
Jeju 24/18 Sunny 20
Daegu 24/13 Sunny 10
Busan 26/15 Cloudy 20
