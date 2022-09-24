Go to Contents
Saturday's weather forecast

09:00 September 24, 2022

SEOUL, Sep. 24 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/12 Sunny 0

Incheon 23/15 Sunny 0

Suwon 24/13 Sunny 10

Cheongju 24/13 Sunny 0

Daejeon 24/12 Sunny 10

Chuncheon 24/10 Sunny 0

Gangneung 27/14 Sunny 0

Jeonju 24/12 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 24/14 Sunny 20

Jeju 24/18 Sunny 20

Daegu 24/13 Sunny 10

Busan 26/15 Cloudy 20

