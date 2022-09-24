S. Korean infielder Bae Ji-hwan makes MLB debut with Pirates

In 2019, Bae was suspended for 30 games while with the Pirates' High-A affiliate for violating Minor League Baseball Player Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. This stemmed from an incident on New Year's Eve in 2017, when Bae, then 18, allegedly assaulted his then girlfriend. Bae was later convicted of assault in the southeastern city of Daegu, though he was only fined 2 million won (US$1,405) without having to serve any jail time.