BLACKPINK becomes 1st K-pop girl group to top Britain's Official Albums Chart
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- BLACKPINK has topped the album section of Britain's Official Chart with its latest work, "Born Pink," becoming the first K-pop girl group to claim the belt on the most celebrated music chart in the country, its agency said Saturday.
The group's second full-length album, released on Sept. 16, beat works by Suede, Rina Sawayama and other global pop stars on the Official Albums Chart on Friday (British time), YG Entertainment said.
The album's lead song, "Shut Down," and the track "Pink Venom" placed 24th and 38th, respectively, on the Official Singles Chart.
Before BLACKPINK, boy band BTS was the only K-pop artist to top the Official Albums Chart. In 2020, BLACKPINK's first full-length album, "The Album," placed No. 2 on the same chart.
Among K-pop singles, "Gangnam Style" by K-pop solo artist Psy claimed the top spot on the Official Singles Chart in 2012.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)