Netflix confirms 'Hellbound' season 2

13:46 September 24, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- Netflix confirmed Saturday the acclaimed South Korean horror thriller "Hellbound" will return for a second season.

The sequel to the 2021 drama was revealed Saturday at Tudum, the global fan event of the streaming service.

"Fans can look forward to Season 2 exploring the themes of mortality, sin, and justice with greater scale and depth," the company said in a press release.

Directed by Yeon Sang-ho and based on a webtoon with the same title by Yeon and Choi Gyu-seok, the six-part first season featured supernatural beings appearing out of nowhere to condemn people to hell, and a religious group flourishing as people searched for answers amid the chaos.

The second season will again be directed by Yeon and co-written by Choi, Netflix said.

Promotional images for the second season of "Hellbound" provided by Netflix (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


