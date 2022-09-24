Military reports 262 more COVID-19 cases
16:27 September 24, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 24 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 262 additional COVID-19 cases Saturday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 277,112, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 166 from the Army, 38 from the Air Force, 11 from the Marine Corps and 30 from units under the direct control of the ministry.
There were also 17 cases from the Navy and none from the ministry.
Currently, 2,196 military personnel are under treatment.
