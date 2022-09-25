Go to Contents
N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military

07:19 September 25, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Sunday, South Korea's military said, two days after a nuclear-powered U.S. aircraft carrier arrived here for allied drills.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) provided no further details immediately.

The launch followed reports that Pyongyang seems to be preparing to fire a submarine launched ballistic missile (SLBM).

It marked the North's fifth missile firing since the Yoon Suk-yeol administration took office in May.

Pyongyang last fired eight short-range ballistic missiles in June.

The USS Ronald Reagan carrier strike group arrived in the southeastern port city of Busan on Friday to stage its first combined drills with the South Korean Navy in five years. The joint drills are set to take place in the East Sea later this month.

A news report on North Korea's launch of a missile is aired on a television at Seoul Station on May 7, 2022. (Yonhap)

