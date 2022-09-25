(2nd LD) N. Korea fires one short-range ballistic missile into East Sea: S. Korean military
(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with more info)
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile into the East Sea on Sunday, South Korea's military said, two days after a nuclear-powered U.S. aircraft carrier arrived here for allied drills.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch from an area in or around Taechon, North Pyongan Province, at 6:53 a.m. It provided no further details immediately.
"While strengthening our monitoring and vigilance, our military is maintaining a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the United State," the JCS said in a text message sent to reporters.
The launch followed reports that Pyongyang seems to be preparing to fire a submarine launched ballistic missile (SLBM).
It marked the North's fifth missile firing since the Yoon Suk-yeol administration took office in May.
Pyongyang last fired eight short-range ballistic missiles in June.
The USS Ronald Reagan carrier strike group arrived in the southeastern port city of Busan on Friday to stage its first combined drills with the South Korean Navy in five years. The joint drills are set to take place in the East Sea later this month.
