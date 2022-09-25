Measures to prevent stalking crimes will be discussed: Prime Minister Han
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Sunday he will discuss pan-governmental measures with leaders of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) to help prevent stalking crimes amid public uproar over an alleged stalking and murder case at a Seoul subway station.
Han made the remarks as he held a meeting with leaders of the PPP and senior presidential officials earlier in the day.
How to prevent crimes of voice phishing, which refers to electronic fraud in which individuals are tricked over the phone into revealing critical financial or personal information to scammers, also will be an agenda item at the meeting, Han said.
The meeting is aimed at "discussing pan-governmental measures against obsessive crimes, such as stalking, and voice phishing crimes, in which the damage is concentrated on low-income people," Han said.
On Sept. 14, Jeon Joo-hwan, a 31-year-old employee of the Seoul Metro, was apprehended at Sindang Station on Line No. 2 after stabbing a female colleague in her 20s to death in the subway station's ladies' restroom.
The case shocked the nation, as it was revealed the killing took place one day before a court was set to sentence him on charges of stalking her. The two had known each other since entering Seoul Metro the same year.
