Actor Kwak Do-won caught drunk driving in Jeju
SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- Kwak Do-won, a South Korean actor known for starring in action movie blockbuster "Steel Rain," was caught drunk driving in the southern resort island of Jeju on Sunday, police said.
A local resident reported to police that an SUV was not moving in the middle of a road in the northwestern part of the island early in the day, raising suspicion about drunk driving.
Police found Kwak sleeping at the wheel, woke him up and conducted a test that showed his blood alcohol reaching a level high enough to revoke his driver's license. He was later booked on charges of drunk driving.
Police presumed that Kwak had driven about 10 kilometers before falling asleep.
His agency issued a statement later and apologized for the matter. He has lived in Jeju for years.
