Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Actor Kwak Do-won caught drunk driving in Jeju

23:01 September 25, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 25 (Yonhap) -- Kwak Do-won, a South Korean actor known for starring in action movie blockbuster "Steel Rain," was caught drunk driving in the southern resort island of Jeju on Sunday, police said.

A local resident reported to police that an SUV was not moving in the middle of a road in the northwestern part of the island early in the day, raising suspicion about drunk driving.

Police found Kwak sleeping at the wheel, woke him up and conducted a test that showed his blood alcohol reaching a level high enough to revoke his driver's license. He was later booked on charges of drunk driving.

Police presumed that Kwak had driven about 10 kilometers before falling asleep.

His agency issued a statement later and apologized for the matter. He has lived in Jeju for years.

South Korean actor Kwak Do-won, who stars in the movie "Steel Rain 2: Summit," poses for a photo during a publicity event on July 23, 2020. The movie will hit local screens on July 29. (Yonhap)

kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK