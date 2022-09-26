Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 26.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't to buy 450,000 tons of rice for reserves (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- N. Korea fires ballistic missile in protest against S. Korea, U.S. joint military drills (Kookmin Daily)
-- N. Korea fires short-range ballistic missile into East Sea (Donga Ilbo)
-- North Korea's provocation (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon administration turns blind eye to foreign detainees in N. Korea: report (Segye Times)
-- N. Korea fires 600-kilometer-range ballistic missile (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea needs to accept immigration due to low birthrate: report (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't to buy 450,000 tons of rice to stabilize market prices (Hankyoreh)
-- Natural gas prices increase only 3.5 pct amid rising energy prices (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korean companies deposit $90.2 bln in foreign reserves (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea remains AI-illiterate (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- North fires short-range ballistic missile (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- North Korea fires short-range ballistic missile into East Sea: JCS (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon faces mounting pressure to replace national security team (Korea Times)
(END)