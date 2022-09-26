(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 26)

After defining Yoon's overseas trip as a failure, the DP demanded an apology from the president and called for a colossal reshuffle of his diplomatic staff. Some even threatened a legislative probe or the appointment of an independent counsel to look into the suspicions. DP Chairman Lee Jae-myung fueled the battle by criticizing Yoon on Facebook. In reaction, the PPP attacks Lee for the slurs he used at his elder sister-in-law over a family issue. Both parties are headed to a frontal clash after the PPP counterattacked the DP for trying to repeat its fearmongering over mad cow disease during the Lee Myung-bak administration.