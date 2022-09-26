Monday's weather forecast
09:00 September 26, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/16 Cloudy 10
Incheon 24/17 Cloudy 0
Suwon 26/15 Sunny 10
Cheongju 25/16 Sunny 20
Daejeon 25/15 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 26/13 Sunny 20
Gangneung 26/16 Sunny 20
Jeonju 24/16 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 23/17 Cloudy 30
Jeju 25/21 Cloudy 30
Daegu 23/17 Cloudy 30
Busan 24/19 Sunny 20
