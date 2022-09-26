Seoul shares sharply down late Mon. morning amid rising recession fears
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks suffered an extended loss late Monday morning, dropping more than 2 percent over growing fears of a global economic recession caused by combative monetary tightening policies in major economies.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 55.05 points, or 2.4 percent, to 2,234.95 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index had fallen below the 2,230 mark at one point for the first time since July 27, 2020.
On Friday, U.S. stocks ended lower, with investors fleeing for safety and cashing out of the stock market on fears that aggressive rate hikes could seriously hurt the global economy.
The S&P500 fell 1.7 percent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.6 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite sank 1.8 percent.
The U.S. Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rates by three-quarters of a point early last week, its third increase in a row to bring down inflation.
In Seoul, most large-cap shares were trading lower.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics slumped 1.47 percent, and SK hynix, the world's second-largest memory chip maker, shed 1.2 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor dipped 4.2 percent, while battery maker LG Energy Solutions slid 2.5 percent. Leading chemical firm LG Chem dropped 4.14 percent.
The Korean won was changing hands at 1,429.710 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 20.4 won from the previous session's close and a level unseen in over 13 years.
