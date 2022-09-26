PM urges all-out efforts to extinguish fire at outlet mall in Daejeon
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Monday called for mobilizing "all available equipment and personnel" to extinguish a fire at an outlet mall in the central city of Daejeon that left two people killed.
The fire started at 7:45 a.m. at Hyundai Premium Outlet in Daejeon, about 160 kilometers south of Seoul. Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries but later died, while a third was under hospital treatment for serious injuries.
More than 126 personnel and 40 pieces of firefighting equipment were combating the fire.
Han instructed relevant authorities to "mobilize all available equipment and personnel to combat the fire and prevent further damage," the prime minister's office said in a statement.
Han also ordered relevant authorities to take measures to minimize casualties, it said.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)