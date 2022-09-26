Prosecutors raid Naver, CHA hospital over opposition leader's third-party bribery allegations
SEOUL, Sept. 26 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors raided internet portal giant Naver and nine other entities Monday in connection with allegations of opposition leader Lee Jae-myung's third-party bribery surrounding corporate donations to a football club years ago.
The case centers on the allegations that the city government of Seongnam, just south of Seoul, had attracted about 16 billion won (US$11.2 million) in donations from six entities to a municipal football club in return for administrative favors in the mid-2010s, when the leader of the main opposition Democratic Party was serving as its mayor.
The six entities are known to be Doosan Engineering & Construction Co., Naver, Nonghyup Bank, CHA Bundang Medical Center, Alpha Dome City Co. and Hyundai Department Store.
The Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Prosecutors Office sent prosecutors and investigators to about 10 places, including Naver and the CHA medical center, in the morning to search and seize documents related to the case.
Doosan Engineering was already raided by prosecutors on Sept. 16, along with about 20 other entities, including Seongnam FC and Seongnam City Hall.
On Sept. 13, police transferred the case to the prosecution with an opinion of indictment for Lee and others. Police reportedly concluded a third-party bribery charge can be applied to Lee in connection with donations totaling 5.5 billion won made between 2014 and 2016 by Doosan Engineering to Seongnam FC, then headed by Lee.
Lee is suspected of changing the city's usage purpose for a 9,900-square-meter section of land owned by Doosan in the city's Bundang district from a hospital to commerce in return for the company's donation provided in the name of advertising expenses. Thanks to the zoning change, Doosan is said to have made huge profits.
