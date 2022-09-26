Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Won hits over 13-year low per U.S. dollar during intraday trade on global tightening
SEOUL -- The South Korean currency on Monday dipped below the 1,420 won mark against the U.S. dollar for the first time in more than 13 years during intraday trading amid the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary tightening.
The local currency had been trading at 1,428.40 per dollar as of 10:51 a.m., down 19.10 won from the previous session's close. The won fell to as low as 1,429.90 against the greenback.
-----------------
(LEAD) BLACKPINK becomes first K-pop girl group to top Billboard 200
SEOUL -- BLACKPINK became the first K-pop girl group to claim the No. 1 spot on U.S. Billboard's main albums chart, Billboard has said.
In a preview of this week's charts, Billboard said Sunday (U.S. time) that the band's second full-length album, "Born Pink," released Sept. 16, arrived atop the latest Billboard 200 with 102,000 equivalent album units earned. This made the quartet the first female group to reach No. 1 since 2008.
-----------------
New COVID-19 cases hit over 2-month low; outdoor mask mandates fully lifted
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell to the lowest number in more than two months on Monday, as the virus wave has been slowing down at a steady pace and the government has fully lifted outdoor mask mandates.
The country reported 14,168 new COVID-19 infections, including 220 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 24,634,296, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea holds politburo session on agriculture without leader Kim's attendance
SEOUL -- North Korea held a ruling Workers' Party politburo meeting to discuss the issue of improving the country's agricultural situation, its state media said Monday.
Jo Yong-won, secretary for organizational affairs of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Committee, presided over the politburo meeting the previous day, according to the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). North Korean leader Kim Jong-un did not attend the meeting.
-----------------
N. Korea-China cargo train operation seems to have resumed: ministry
DANDONG/SEOUL -- A freight train from the Chinese border city of Dandong was seen crossing a railway bridge into North Korea on Monday, marking the resumption of such a cargo service operation between the two countries after a five-month halt.
The train with more than 10 cars was spotted crossing the bridge over the Amnok River toward the North's border city of Sinuiju at 7:43 a.m.
-----------------
S. Korea, U.S. begin combined naval exercise involving Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier
SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States kicked off their first combined naval exercise, involving an American aircraft carrier, near the peninsula in five years Monday, a day after North Korea raised tensions with a short-range ballistic missile launch.
The four-day exercise got under way in the East Sea with the presence of the nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan carrier to demonstrate the "strong will" of the South Korea-U.S. alliance and hone their military capabilities for combined operations, Navy officials here said.
-----------------
(LEAD) Deputy Assembly speaker heads for Japan to attend Abe's state funeral
SEOUL -- Deputy National Assembly Speaker Chung Jin-suk departed for Japan on Monday to attend this week's state funeral for late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Chung will make the three-day trip to Tokyo, leading a group of lawmakers from the ruling and opposition parties belonging to the Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union aimed at increasing parliamentary exchanges between the two countries.
-----------------
(LEAD) 2 killed, 1 seriously injured in Daejeon outlet mall fire
DAEJEON -- A fire broke out at an outlet mall in the central city of Daejeon on Monday, leaving two people dead, another seriously injured and four others missing, officials said.
The fire started at 7:45 a.m. at Hyundai Premium Outlet in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, fire officials said.
(END)