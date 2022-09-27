(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 27)

The belated explanation invited the rage of the DPK, which has called for Yoon's apology and the reshuffle of his diplomatic team. The DPK has even threatened to push for a parliamentary investigation or a probe by an independent counsel to shed light on what it refers to as Yoon's "diplomatic disaster." The wrangling is escalating as the PPP compared the DPK's move to a mad cow disease case that spread groundless fears about dangers of U.S. beef imports in 2008. The PPP has also accused DPK Chairman Lee Jae-myung of directing slurs at his sister-in-law.