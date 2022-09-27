(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 27)

The education commission has launched since relevant laws were enacted in July last year in the Moon Jae-in administration. The presidential commission will take over some functions of the Ministry of Education to present vision and direction for the education policy of the government. The details include drawing up mid- and long-term plans for education in the areas of school systems, teacher recruitment, college entrance and optimum number of students per class. Legally, the commission is an administrative body for the government, but its head receives minister-level treatment just like in the Anti-corruption & Civil Rights Commission and the Fair Trade Commission.