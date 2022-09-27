(LEAD) PM offers condolences at Abe's state funeral
16:47 September 27, 2022
TOKYO, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday offered condolences to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a state funeral.
Han, along with foreign leaders, including U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, attended the funeral at the Budokan arena in Tokyo.
Han placed chrysanthemums on an altar of Abe.
Later in the day, Han will attend a reception hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
On Wednesday morning, Han is scheduled to hold a meeting with Kishida.
