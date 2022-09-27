Go to Contents
Recommended #PM-Japan

(2nd LD) PM offers condolences at Abe's state funeral

21:32 September 27, 2022

(ATTN: UPDATES with reception; REPLACES photo)

TOKYO, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday offered condolences to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a state funeral.

Han, along with foreign leaders, including U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, attended the funeral at the Budokan arena in Tokyo.

Han placed chrysanthemums on an altar of Abe.

Later in the day, Han attended a reception hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the state guest house in Tokyo and expressed deep condolences on behalf of the Korean government, the prime minister's office said.

On Wednesday morning, Han is scheduled to hold a meeting with Kishida.

kdh@yna.co.kr

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (L) welcomes South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo before a reception at the state guest house in Tokyo on Sept. 27, 2022, following the state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (Yonhap)


(END)

