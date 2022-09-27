Tuesday's weather forecast
09:00 September 27, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/15 Sunny 0
Incheon 25/16 Sunny 0
Suwon 28/14 Sunny 0
Cheongju 28/15 Sunny 0
Daejeon 27/13 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 28/12 Sunny 0
Gangneung 26/16 Sunny 0
Jeonju 28/15 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 28/17 Sunny 0
Jeju 26/21 Cloudy 10
Daegu 27/16 Cloudy 10
Busan 26/19 Cloudy 20
