Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Tuesday's weather forecast

09:00 September 27, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/15 Sunny 0

Incheon 25/16 Sunny 0

Suwon 28/14 Sunny 0

Cheongju 28/15 Sunny 0

Daejeon 27/13 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 28/12 Sunny 0

Gangneung 26/16 Sunny 0

Jeonju 28/15 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 28/17 Sunny 0

Jeju 26/21 Cloudy 10

Daegu 27/16 Cloudy 10

Busan 26/19 Cloudy 20

(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK