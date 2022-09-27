After major championship cameo, LPGA great Sorenstam to cut down on schedule

"I just have a good time when I come to Korea. Korea is such a golfing nation and very respectful to women's golf," Sorenstam said. "Se-ri is such a role model all around the world, especially here in her home country. So to come here to support her with endeavors, whether it's the new Seri Pak Hope Foundation or just in general to grow the game, it's just something I want to be part of. I am flattered that she has asked me to come."