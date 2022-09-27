U.S. Vice President Harris to visit DMZ during trip to S. Korea this week: PM
11:57 September 27, 2022
TOKYO, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas during her visit to South Korea this week, South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Tuesday.
Han made the remarks during a meeting with Harris in Tokyo before they are set to attend the funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe later in the day.
Han said the planned visit by Harris to the DMZ on Thursday is a "symbolic" move for the South Korea-U.S. alliance.
Harris told Han the alliance is "the linchpin of security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific."
