-----------------
(LEAD) Leaders of S. Korea, U.S. reaffirm commitment to resolve EV tax credit issue: ambassador
WASHINGTON -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden have reaffirmed their commitment to resolving issues and concerns from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), Seoul's top diplomat in the U.S. said Monday.
Amb. Cho Tae-yong also said the countries are discussing various ways to offset any potential damage caused by the new U.S. law to South Korean carmakers.
-----------------
BLACKPINK's 'Shut Down' enters Billboard's main singles chart at No. 25
SEOUL -- "Shut Down," a new single from BLACKPINK, debuted on the U.S. Billboard's Hot 100 main singles chart at No. 25, Billboard has said.
Billboard also said on social media Monday (U.S. time) that the K-pop quartet topped this week's Global 200 and came in third on the Global Excl. U.S. with the song.
-----------------
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to around 40,000 amid 'twindemic' woes
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday bounced back to nearly 40,000 from a two-month low amid concerns over a "twindemic" of coronavirus and seasonal influenza.
The country reported 39,425 new COVID-19 infections, including 308 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 24,673,663, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
U.S. Vice President Harris to visit DMZ during trip to S. Korea this week: PM
TOKYO -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas during her visit to South Korea this week, South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Tuesday.
Han made the remarks during a meeting with Harris in Tokyo before they are set to attend the funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe later in the day.
-----------------
Presidential office not to seek legal action over Yoon's hot mic controversy
SEOUL -- The presidential office has decided not to pursue legal action against what it says were inaccurate media reports about President Yoon Suk-yeol's remarks caught on a hot mic in New York last week, officials said Tuesday.
The office conducted an internal review of whether to sue those responsible for what Yoon claims were "reports different from the facts" and determined such action would be unnecessary, a senior presidential official told Yonhap News Agency.
-----------------
PM heads for Japan to attend Abe's state funeral
SEOUL -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo left for Japan on Tuesday on a two-day visit to attend the state funeral for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and hold talks with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on its sidelines.
Shortly after arriving in Tokyo, Han is scheduled to hold a meeting with Harris, who is also in Tokyo to attend the funeral, and discuss ways for closer cooperation between the allies on economic and security issues, according to the Prime Minister's Office.
-----------------
Inflation expectations fall for second consecutive month in Sept.: BOK data
SEOUL -- South Korea's inflation expectations declined for a second straight month in September amid falling oil prices, a central bank survey showed Monday.
Ordinary people expected consumer prices will grow 4.2 percent over the next year, down 0.1 percentage point from 4.3 percent of the previous month, according to the poll conducted by the Bank of Korea (BOK).
