Prosecution seeks arrest of former DP deputy secretary general for corruption
18:26 September 27, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 27 (Yonhap) -- The prosecution on Tuesday requested an arrest warrant for a former deputy secretary general of the main opposition Democratic Party on bribery charges.
The Seoul Central Prosecutors Office said Lee Jung-geun, 59, is suspected of taking about 1 billion won (US$702,528) from a businessman between December 2019 and January last year in exchange for promises to lobby the government for business favors.
She has served as the party's deputy secretary general, deputy spokesperson and chief of a local chapter in southern Seoul.
