06:59 September 28, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 28.

Korean-language dailies
-- 594 cases of despair for Cambodian workers (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Aboard nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, top S. Korean, U.S. military officers send warning message to N. Korea (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'More payment for national pension, but there shouldn't be a cut in what they get later': experts (Donga Ilbo)
-- Political bickering over foul language use, no attention to people's livelihoods (Seoul Shinmun)
-- In face of limits in boosting birthrate, gov't to craft new demographic policy framework (Segye Times)
-- Harris says will find solution to S. Korea's concerns over EV issue (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Lee Ju-ho strongly considered as new education minister (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Pound tumbles, concerns emerge over potential financial crisis from Britain (Hankyoreh)
-- Democratic Party proposes motion calling for dismissing FM Park Jin for 'hurting national prestige' during president's overseas trip (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Waning era of diesel cars: Diesel model of Santa Fe recedes into history (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- U.S. vice president says will find solution to S. Korea's EV concerns (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- DP wants Yoon's foreign minister fired (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Joint probe into mall fire in Daejeon begins (Korea Herald)
-- Tank, howitzer exports to Poland feared to create arms shortage (Korea Times)
(END)

