(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Sept. 28)

Nearly 70 percent of Koreans already think that, aside from marriage and blood ties, they are families if they feel a sense of community as a family. Single-person households account for more than 40 percent of the total, and the number of non-relative household members, such as friends and lovers, has exceeded 1 million. There is no justification or practical benefit to clinging to the concept of a "normal family" and the narrow family concept. The change in political power does not mean a change in the ministry's responsibility for providing legal and policy support in keeping with the changing reality of families.

(END)