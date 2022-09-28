Wednesday's weather forecast
09:00 September 28, 2022
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 27/17 Sunny 10
Incheon 24/18 Sunny 10
Suwon 27/16 Sunny 10
Cheongju 26/16 Sunny 20
Daejeon 25/15 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 25/13 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 26/15 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 26/16 Sunny 20
Gwangju 26/17 Sunny 20
Jeju 26/21 Cloudy 30
Daegu 26/16 Sunny 20
Busan 26/18 Sunny 20
