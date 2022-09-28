Go to Contents
Wednesday's weather forecast

09:00 September 28, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 27/17 Sunny 10

Incheon 24/18 Sunny 10

Suwon 27/16 Sunny 10

Cheongju 26/16 Sunny 20

Daejeon 25/15 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 25/13 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 26/15 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 26/16 Sunny 20

Gwangju 26/17 Sunny 20

Jeju 26/21 Cloudy 30

Daegu 26/16 Sunny 20

Busan 26/18 Sunny 20

