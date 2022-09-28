Go to Contents
Buddhist Jogye Order's new executive chief takes office

10:18 September 28, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- The new executive chief of the Jogye Order, South Korea's biggest Buddhist sect, took office Wednesday and started his four-year term.

Ven. Jinwoo arrived at the compound of Jogye Temple in downtown Seoul and paid tribute at the main Daeungjeon Hall before entering his office. He did not give any comments.

Ven. Jinwoo (C), new executive chief of the Jogye Order, receives a bouquet at the Jogye Temple in Seoul on Sept. 28, 2022. (Yonhap)

He was elected unopposed as the 37th president of the Jogye Order last month, replacing the predecessor Ven. Wonhaeng. The order adopted the new system to pick its chief through a single-winner uncontested election in 2019.

Born in 1961, Ven. Jinwoo entered the priesthood in 1978 and served in major positions in the Jogye Order since 2017.

brk@yna.co.kr
(END)

