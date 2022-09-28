PM holds talks with Japan's Kishida
TOKYO, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo held a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday, a day after he attended the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
The meeting in Tokyo came less than a week after President Yoon Suk-yeol and Kishida held talks in New York and agreed on the need to improve relations between the two countries by resolving pending issues.
The Yoon-Kishida meeting marked the first one-on-one talks between the leaders of the two nations since December 2019 and raised hopes of improving relations badly frayed over wartime forced labor and other issues related to Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)