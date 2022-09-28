Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) PM meets with Japan's Kishida, calls for improved relations
TOKYO -- South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Wednesday and called for improved relations between the two countries, saying it serves their common interests.
South Korea and Japan "are close neighbors and important cooperative partners who share democratic values and principles of market economy," Han said during the meeting with Kishida held a day after he attended the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
(LEAD) Harris' trip to DMZ will highlight U.S. commitment to security of S. Korea: U.S. official
WASHINGTON -- U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) will underscore the U.S.' commitment to the defense of South Korea, a senior U.S. official said Tuesday.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also said the trip had been planned for weeks, despite the sudden announcement of plans this week.
Buddhist Jogye Order's new executive chief takes office
SEOUL -- The new executive chief of the Jogye Order, South Korea's biggest Buddhist sect, took office Wednesday and started his four-year term.
Ven. Jinwoo arrived at the compound of Jogye Temple in downtown Seoul and paid tribute at the main Daeungjeon Hall before entering his office. He did not give any comments.
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to 12-week low for Wednesday count
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell to around 36,000 on Wednesday, hitting the lowest for a Wednesday count in 12 weeks, as the virus wave has been gradually slowing down.
The country reported 36,159 new COVID-19 infections, including 379 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 24,709,789, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
S. Korea, EU discuss responses to U.S. EV tax incentives
SEOUL -- South Korea sought joint responses with European Union member nations over a new U.S. act that excludes electric vehicles assembled outside of North America from tax incentives, the industry ministry said Wednesday.
Deputy Trade Minister Jeong Dae-jin met with 18 ambassadors to Seoul from EU nations, including Denmark, Ireland, Austria, Italy and France, and asked for their attention to the discriminatory nature of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
(Yonhap Interview) Netherlands expects stronger chip partnership with S. Korea: foreign minister
SEOUL -- The Netherlands and South Korea have great potential for stronger collaboration in semiconductor, artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technology sectors to boost their economic security and help ensure resilient global supply chains, the top Dutch diplomat said.
Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra pointed out the two sides have much in common as trading nations that depend on the international order, free trade and alliances for protection and development.
S. Korea's global digital competitiveness ranking climbs to 8th spot: IMD
SEOUL -- South Korea's global ranking in terms of digital technology competitiveness climbed to No. 8 this year, the science ministry said Wednesday, citing the International Institute for Management Development (IMD).
According to the ministry, South Korea climbed four notches from last year's 12th spot in the 2022 IMD World Digital Competitiveness Ranking report. The country ranked 19th in 2017 and later reached the 14th and 10th spots in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
