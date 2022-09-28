S. Korea to introduce digital society framework act in 2023: ICT ministry

Go to Contents
14:34 September 28, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to legislate a comprehensive framework act next year stipulating basic rights on digital accessibility and the fostering of related social infrastructure, the Ministry of Science and ICT said Wednesday.

The bill, tentatively named the Digital Society Framework Act, will be drafted to call for the promotion of digital industries and the establishment of related social infrastructure. It will also call for the nurturing of talent in digital fields, the ministry said.

The plan was announced at a government economic policy meeting presided over by President Yoon Suk-yeol at the Kim Dae-jung Convention Center in Gwangju, some 270 kilometers south of Seoul.

The ministry is mulling over creating the bill by combining the current framework acts on national informatization, and information and communication convergence.

The government also plans to adopt an official rights charter that calls for the guarantee of the people's digital accessibility and the closing of the digital divide, officials said.

Vice Science Minister Park Yoon-kyu said the government will create the charter next year after discussing it with experts in the direction of expanding the people's digital accessibility rights and freedom.

Vice Science Minister Park Yoon-kyu holds a press briefing on South Korea's digital strategy policy at the government office complex in Seoul on Sept. 27, 2022. (Yonhap)

