PM Han holds talks with Romanian PM in Tokyo
TOKYO, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo held talks with Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Wednesday and discussed cooperation in the supply of raw materials and nuclear power generation.
During the talks, Han and Ciuca took note of bilateral supports to help them fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Han's office.
Last year, South Korea provided medical equipment to Romania in exchange for vaccines.
Han also asked Ciuca to support South Korea's bid to host the World Expo in the southern port city of Busan in 2030, the Prime Minister's Office said.
Han and Ciuca were in Tokyo to lead their delegations to the state funeral of former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe.
