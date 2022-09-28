Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #NK missile launch

North Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS

18:31 September 28, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile into the East Sea on Wednesday, ratcheting up tensions amid an ongoing South Korea-U.S. naval exercise involving an American aircraft carrier.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff announced the launch without providing details.

The launch came just three days after Pyongyang fired off a short-range ballistic missile into the East Sea.

Concerns have persisted that the recalcitrant regime would engage in provocative acts like a nuclear test or a submarine-launched ballistic missile launch.

Wednesday's saber-rattling came as U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris plans to visit Seoul later this week on a trip that the White House said is intended to underscore the strength of the alliance.

A news report on a North Korean missile launch is aired on a TV screen at Seoul Station in Seoul on Sept. 25, 2022. (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK