North Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile into the East Sea on Wednesday, ratcheting up tensions amid an ongoing South Korea-U.S. naval exercise involving an American aircraft carrier.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff announced the launch without providing details.
The launch came just three days after Pyongyang fired off a short-range ballistic missile into the East Sea.
Concerns have persisted that the recalcitrant regime would engage in provocative acts like a nuclear test or a submarine-launched ballistic missile launch.
Wednesday's saber-rattling came as U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris plans to visit Seoul later this week on a trip that the White House said is intended to underscore the strength of the alliance.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)