Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Netherlands #semiconductor

S. Korean, Dutch foreign ministers discuss economic cooperation

19:35 September 28, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin met his Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra on Wednesday to discuss bilateral ties including their chip partnership.

In the meeting held at the foreign ministry in Seoul, the two assessed how South Korea and the Netherlands have continuously developed their ties through cooperation in areas like semiconductors.

Noting the two countries celebrated 60 years of diplomatic ties last year, Park expressed gratitude for the Netherlands' participation in the Korean War.

Hoekstra expressed hopes their bilateral cooperation could expand to fields like economic security and defense and eventually develop into a strategic partnership.

The Dutch minister voiced gratitude for Seoul taking part in global sanctions against Russia's invasion of Ukraine and for providing humanitarian support to the war-torn country.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (R) and Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra shake hands at the Seoul government complex on Sept. 28, 2022. (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK