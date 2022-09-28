S. Korean, Dutch foreign ministers discuss economic cooperation
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin met his Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra on Wednesday to discuss bilateral ties including their chip partnership.
In the meeting held at the foreign ministry in Seoul, the two assessed how South Korea and the Netherlands have continuously developed their ties through cooperation in areas like semiconductors.
Noting the two countries celebrated 60 years of diplomatic ties last year, Park expressed gratitude for the Netherlands' participation in the Korean War.
Hoekstra expressed hopes their bilateral cooperation could expand to fields like economic security and defense and eventually develop into a strategic partnership.
The Dutch minister voiced gratitude for Seoul taking part in global sanctions against Russia's invasion of Ukraine and for providing humanitarian support to the war-torn country.
