Composer Don Spike arrested on drug charges
SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- Don Spike, a well-known K-pop composer and TV celebrity, was arrested Wednesday on charges of using methamphetamine.
The Seoul Northern District Court issued the arrest warrant for the 45-year-old, whose real name is Kim Min-su, citing the risk of him fleeing or destroying evidence.
Police apprehended him at a hotel in southern Seoul on Monday evening and confiscated 30 grams of methamphetamine, an amount equal to about 1,000 doses, from the scene. He tested positive for meth, police said.
The court also issued the arrest warrant for a 37-year-old pimp, who allegedly used drugs together with him at least three times since April.
Don Spike debuted as a keyboard player for group Position in 1996 and is famous for composing EXO's "Miracles in December" (2013) and Super Junior's "Islands" (2014)
