Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Don Spike

Composer Don Spike arrested on drug charges

20:23 September 28, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 28 (Yonhap) -- Don Spike, a well-known K-pop composer and TV celebrity, was arrested Wednesday on charges of using methamphetamine.

The Seoul Northern District Court issued the arrest warrant for the 45-year-old, whose real name is Kim Min-su, citing the risk of him fleeing or destroying evidence.

Don Spike is taken to the Seoul Northern District Court on Sept. 28, 2022, to attend a review on his arrest warrant on suspicion of using methamphetamine. (Yonhap)

Police apprehended him at a hotel in southern Seoul on Monday evening and confiscated 30 grams of methamphetamine, an amount equal to about 1,000 doses, from the scene. He tested positive for meth, police said.

The court also issued the arrest warrant for a 37-year-old pimp, who allegedly used drugs together with him at least three times since April.

Don Spike debuted as a keyboard player for group Position in 1996 and is famous for composing EXO's "Miracles in December" (2013) and Super Junior's "Islands" (2014)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK