07:00 September 29, 2022

SEOUL, Sept. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 29.

Korean-language dailies
-- Financial market volatility continues to threaten fundamentals of economy (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Financial market falls to near recession level (Kookmin Daily)
-- KOSPI plunges below 2,200 level, local currency falls below 1,440 won against greenback in midday trading (Donga Ilbo)
-- N. Korea fires ballistic missiles again after 3 days amid S. Korea-U.S. drills (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea engages in missile provocation; could conduct nuclear test in mid-Oct. (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan to conduct joint drill in East Sea for 1st time in 5 years (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea, U.S., Japan to conduct joint East Sea drill Friday: lawmaker (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Weak iPhone demand, Chinese currency depreciation brings 'triple shock' to local financial market (Hankyoreh)
-- Main opposition chief vows to hold gov't responsible for diplomatic fiasco (Hankook Ilbo)
-- KOSPI nose-dives below 2,200 level amid multiple unfavorable global factors (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Yoon vows to make S. Korea world's 3rd biggest AI powerhouse (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Won continues to crash as need for swap downplayed (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- N. Korea fires ballistic missile as allies engage in naval drill (Korea Herald)
-- PM calls for rapprochement in talks with Kishida (Korea Times)
(END)

