(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Sept. 29)

The idea has been floated since the Kim Dae-jung administration, but it has not come to fruition due to concerns over job losses for Koreans. Korea is short not just on skilled industrial workers, but also in the farming and fisheries sectors. The government must study which fields and how much manpower is needed, and from which countries it should accept immigrants. Thorough examination is necessary to prevent social conflict. It must seek public consensus to create a nation that can harmonize with immigrants.

